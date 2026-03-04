Vanessa Guthrie Purchases 5,500 Shares of Santos (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.84 per share, with a total value of A$37,620.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a yield of 208.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, the company produces crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, and condensate, as well as natural gas.

