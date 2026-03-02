FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $55.7420, with a volume of 175692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,248,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after acquiring an additional 311,192 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,541,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,014 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 561,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 305,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.