Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head to Head Survey

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Unisys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Triller Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.95 billion 0.09 -$339.80 million ($4.78) -0.49 Triller Group $56.68 million 0.49 -$49.21 million ($0.83) -0.22

Triller Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unisys and Triller Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 1 1 3 0 2.40 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Unisys presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 143.20%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Triller Group.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -17.42% -26.77% 3.76% Triller Group N/A N/A N/A

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Triller Group

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform



