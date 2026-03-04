Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tesco has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.

The company’s core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.

