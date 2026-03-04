Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

Alfa Laval Stock Performance

Alfa Laval stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Alfa Laval has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $59.48.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

