Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) vs. CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Head-To-Head Comparison

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of CUR Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CUR Media and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Given CUR Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CUR Media is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

This table compares CUR Media and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A N/A Future FinTech Group -1,038.07% -303.80% -192.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUR Media and Future FinTech Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Future FinTech Group $2.16 million 3.20 -$32.96 million ($53.52) -0.03

CUR Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

CUR Media beats Future FinTech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUR Media

CÃR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÃR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÃR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

