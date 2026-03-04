Star Equity (STRRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $59.0750 million for the quarter.

Star Equity Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc in December 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.