Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Maple Leaf Foods to post earnings of $0.1894 per share and revenue of $701.4230 million for the quarter.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 2.5%
OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods, trading as OTCMKTS:MLFNF, is a leading Canadian consumer packaged meats company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company’s operations encompass the processing, packaging and distribution of fresh and value-added meats, including pork and poultry products. Maple Leaf Foods serves a broad customer base through retail grocery channels, foodservice operators and international export markets.
The company’s portfolio features a range of branded offerings such as Maple Leaf® and Schneiders® for traditional meat products, alongside plant-based protein lines acquired through its Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co subsidiaries.
