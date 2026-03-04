abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Short Interest Update

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,505 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 29th total of 11,838 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 102,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Stock Down 5.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEM opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.76.
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Cuts Dividend
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.
