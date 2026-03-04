Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $32.38

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.6154.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating and the company added roughly $900M of new gas projects to its backlog, supporting revenue visibility and reinforcing buy-side conviction. Kinder Morgan Adds $900M in New Gas Projects

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.92 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,840. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,382,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

