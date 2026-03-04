Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.1364.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $265.46 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $268.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,856,340,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

