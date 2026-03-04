Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $208.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

