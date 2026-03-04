Permanent TSB Group (ILPMF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Permanent TSB Group to post earnings of $0.3171 per share and revenue of $378.1920 million for the quarter.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group plc is a retail bank headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, primarily serving personal, mortgage and small business customers across the Republic of Ireland. The bank offers an integrated range of financial solutions designed to meet everyday banking needs, including current accounts, savings products and digital banking services. With a focus on customer accessibility, Permanent TSB operates a network of branches and ATMs complemented by online and mobile platforms.

Core lending activities revolve around home mortgages and personal loans.

