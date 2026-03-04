American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.9167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

Shares of AHR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $929,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

