Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $17.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on STEM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Stem Trading Down 5.2%
Shares of STEM stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Stem has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $32.23.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.
At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.