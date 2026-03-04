Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $17.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 505.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 395,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stem by 104.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,068 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 461.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Stem has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

