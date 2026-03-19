Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Alps Electric Price Performance

Shares of Alps Electric stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. Alps Electric has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Get Alps Electric alerts:

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.