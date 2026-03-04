PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Update

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,019 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 29th total of 95,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,002.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,002.4 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCELF opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specializing in the development and production of hydrogen fuel cell stacks and systems. Its core focus lies in creating scalable, high-performance fuel cell solutions for a range of applications, including stationary power generation, e-mobility and marine propulsion. The company’s modular fuel cell modules can be integrated into customized powertrain and power supply systems, enabling zero-emission operation for heavy vehicles, backup power units and distributed energy installations.

The company’s product portfolio features the PowerCell S3 stack series, which delivers enhanced power density and durability compared to earlier generations.

