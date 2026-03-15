CHS Inc (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

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CHS Company Profile

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CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) is a global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. The company operates through two primary segments: energy and agriculture. In its energy segment, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand and supplies wholesale fuel to a network of branded and unbranded retail sites. Its agriculture segment provides grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, agronomy services and risk management solutions to producers in North America and key global markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings designed to support food and energy supply chains.

Further Reading

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