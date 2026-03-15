Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $24.97.

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Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

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Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed?end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating?rate assets that can adjust with interest?rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

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