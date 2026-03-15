Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells $12,265.50 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 270,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,518.83. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 20th, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $9,950.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $10,950.00.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.38 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gevo

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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