Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Makes New $12.88 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,877,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 327,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,799,000 after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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