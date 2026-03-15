Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.46% of CNO Financial Group worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,239,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 187,974 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $388,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $395,455.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 73,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,503.20. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,431 shares of company stock worth $9,715,996. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana?based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health?related expenses. The company serves middle?income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

Further Reading

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