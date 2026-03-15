Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 8,442 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

COF opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.86. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

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