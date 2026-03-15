Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,234 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 181,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 545,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,566,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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