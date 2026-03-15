Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Stake Lessened by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4,927.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13,225.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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