Compass Rose Asset Management LP Takes Position in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Lionsgate Studios makes up about 0.6% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lionsgate Studios by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 11.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 4,852.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 13.8% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,529.13. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $9.73 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lionsgate Studios Profile

(Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

Further Reading

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