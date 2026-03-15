Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires 221,039 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,039 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 2.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Hyatt Hotels worth $89,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,195.08. This trade represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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