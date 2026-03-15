Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 15th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

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Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 29.65 and a current ratio of 29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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