Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.5240, with a volume of 47481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.9%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
