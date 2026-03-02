Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.5240, with a volume of 47481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,749,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,645,000 after purchasing an additional 848,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after buying an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9,626.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,392,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,813,000 after buying an additional 2,367,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 171,290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after acquiring an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

