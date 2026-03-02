Short Interest in Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) Decreases By 25.5%

Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,112 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 2,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belive stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Belive Stock Performance

BLIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Belive has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

About Belive

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

