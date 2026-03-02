Short Interest in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Decreases By 43.8%

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,167 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 29th total of 99,904 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SLE. Aegis started coverage on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super League Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold”.

Super League Enterprise Stock Up 2.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Shares of Super League Enterprise stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.06. 48,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $230.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLE. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 365,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

