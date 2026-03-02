iShares MSCI India ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average daily volume of 7,005 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Larch Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after buying an additional 431,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.14. 3,668,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,839. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

