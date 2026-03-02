Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 44,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,301. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 109.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Smith Micro Software, Inc, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a global provider of enterprise software solutions specializing in mobility management, device security and digital content distribution. Since its founding in 1982, Smith Micro has focused on delivering tools that enable wireless network operators, enterprises and software publishers to optimize performance, secure assets and manage licensing and distribution of digital media and applications.

Within its mobility and security segment, Smith Micro offers platforms for network offload, application acceleration, secure Wi-Fi connectivity and device management.

