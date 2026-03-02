374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Up 32.2% in February

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 381,971 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 29th total of 289,012 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Jones bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,815.60. This represents a 74.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in 374Water by 37.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 276,349 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 374Water during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.78. 24,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 374Water has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCWO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.

In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

