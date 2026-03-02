Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.0440, with a volume of 423820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.80%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

See Also

