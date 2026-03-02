Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,592 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 29th total of 50,943 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) by 240.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,136 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 17.22% of Bit Origin worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of BTOG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Bit Origin has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $60.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTOG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bit Origin in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Origin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

