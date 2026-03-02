Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Barclays upgraded Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.
Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.
