Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 434841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.31.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 7.0%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $589.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $5.5496 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $22.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.
