Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 434841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.31.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 7.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $589.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $5.5496 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $22.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

