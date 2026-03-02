SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.2410, with a volume of 13392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $757.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

