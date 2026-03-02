High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HLF traded up C$0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.63. 17,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.52. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$13.13 and a 12 month high of C$19.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

In related news, Director Andrew Hennigar acquired 10,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.25 per share, with a total value of C$142,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,950 shares in the company, valued at C$255,787.50. The trade was a 125.79% increase in their position. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.