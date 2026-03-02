Bank of America Begins Coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bob’s Discount Furniture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of BOBS stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

In related news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

