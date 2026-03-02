Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.
MPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2%
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.34 million for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 28.50%.Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE: MPT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and finances hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2003 by Edward K. Aldag Jr., the company’s business model centers on providing real estate capital to healthcare operators through long-term leases, sale-leaseback transactions, build-to-suit developments and mortgage financing. By specializing in healthcare real estate, MPT aims to deliver steady rental income and asset-based returns while enabling operators to access capital for clinical operations and growth.
The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.
