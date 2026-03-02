Aercap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.13. 338,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. Aercap has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Aercap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aercap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

