Intapp (INTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2026 – Intapp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/26/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Intapp was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/15/2026 – Intapp was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/7/2026 – Intapp was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/5/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Intapp was given a new $35.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/4/2026 – Intapp was given a new $54.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Intapp had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

