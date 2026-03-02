Intapp (INTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/26/2026 – Intapp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 2/26/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Intapp was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/15/2026 – Intapp was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 2/7/2026 – Intapp was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/5/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Intapp was given a new $35.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.
- 2/4/2026 – Intapp was given a new $54.00 price target by UBS Group AG.
- 2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Intapp had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Intapp had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.
