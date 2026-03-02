Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.380-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,153,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS slightly beat/held steady: NCLH reported $0.28 EPS (up from $0.26 a year ago) and beat some consensus estimates by $0.01, supporting profitability metrics like a strong return on equity and positive margins. Read More.

EPS slightly beat/held steady: NCLH reported $0.28 EPS (up from $0.26 a year ago) and beat some consensus estimates by $0.01, supporting profitability metrics like a strong return on equity and positive margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released full Q4 and FY-2025 results and provided Q1/2026 guidance in its official press release and slide deck — important for modeling, but the release includes mixed datapoints (revenue up year-over-year but below some sell?side estimates). Read More.

Company released full Q4 and FY-2025 results and provided Q1/2026 guidance in its official press release and slide deck — important for modeling, but the release includes mixed datapoints (revenue up year-over-year but below some sell?side estimates). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and options flows raised expectations for volatility into and after the print — useful for short-term traders sizing risk but not a fundamental change. Read More.

Pre-earnings coverage and options flows raised expectations for volatility into and after the print — useful for short-term traders sizing risk but not a fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Q4 revenue of $2.24B fell short of some consensus figures (~$2.34B), suggesting demand or pricing/itinerary mix issues even as EPS held up. Read More.

Revenue missed estimates: Q4 revenue of $2.24B fell short of some consensus figures (~$2.34B), suggesting demand or pricing/itinerary mix issues even as EPS held up. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of operational challenges for 2026 driven by a mistimed increase in Caribbean capacity, signaling potential pressure on yields and margins going forward — a primary reason investors are selling. Read More.

Management warned of operational challenges for 2026 driven by a mistimed increase in Caribbean capacity, signaling potential pressure on yields and margins going forward — a primary reason investors are selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Activist investor risk: Elliott Investment Management’s public push for leadership and board changes increases governance uncertainty and could lead to strategic shifts or short-term volatility. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 89,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.