First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and traded as low as $26.33. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 365,419 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

