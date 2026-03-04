Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,278 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,425,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,794,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,450,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,387,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,183,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,587,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,946,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after purchasing an additional 359,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.