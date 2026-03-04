Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a net margin of 135.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 2.9%

LON:OSEC opened at GBX 34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £70.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.55. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 33.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.72.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media. The fund typically makes investments in the United Kingdom region. It typically makes investments between $23.27 million and $465.38 million.

