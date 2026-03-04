Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a net margin of 135.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 2.9%
LON:OSEC opened at GBX 34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £70.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.55. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 33.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.72.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
