Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,104,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 273,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NMI by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,853.30. This trade represents a 40.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,059.37. The trade was a 29.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,463 shares of company stock worth $5,946,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

