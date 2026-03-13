400,000 Shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. $OMEX Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.78. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) is a marine technology and deep-ocean exploration company specializing in the location, recovery, and preservation of underwater cultural heritage. The company employs advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and proprietary seabed mapping systems to carry out high-precision surveys and recovery operations at depths exceeding 6,000 meters. Odyssey Marine’s mission centers on responsible stewardship of historic shipwrecks, valuable cargoes, and other submerged assets, combining maritime archaeology with commercially oriented salvage projects.

In addition to treasure recovery, Odyssey Marine offers a range of subsea services to support government, commercial, and scientific clients worldwide.

